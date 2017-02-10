Students distribute Adolf Hitler-themed Valentine’s Day card

(CNN) – In a statement, the CMU college republicans say they don’t know who distributed the ant-Semitic card during a Valentine’s Day party. Still, Students came out to protest it Thursday.

Evan Whittenbach, Lead Organizer at Central Michigan Action said, “While we don’t know all the details of this, we’re not going to protest the actual, this specific instant. But we know there have been other instances of hate speech on campus.”

The card, a photo of Adolf Hitler and a message: “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews.” It’s a message Jewish students take seriously.

Hadley Platek, a CMU Student said, “I was shocked. I wanted to find out a little more about it. That was my initial response.”

Hadley says it is a reoccurring issue that needs to be addressed. “I think that’s something that we, as college students, need a reminder of sometimes that we need to be respectful of others.”

The university is taking it seriously too. Carolyn Dunn, from the Office of Institutional Diversity at CMU said, “Our Office of Institutional Rights was looped in. Our office, the police department, of course, the city attorney has been looped in, just so that we, and this is what we do when incidents happen. We respond to them right away.”

Damon Brown, from the Office of Student Affairs at CMU said, “I think it’s definitely shocking but at the same time I think that no, that is not who we are at this institution. That’s not who we are at CMU.”