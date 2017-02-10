43 states have widespread flu activity

(NBC News) – Sanitize, rinse, and repeat is the main classroom activity in many schools across the country now that hundreds of kids have come down with the flu.

Classes have been cancelled in school districts across the country. 43 states now have widespread flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

20 children have died, including 6-year-old Eva Harris in Cleveland, Ohio; she had a rare flu-related complication. A popular gym teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma also succumbed to the flu, devastating her students.

Workers across the country will spend the weekend sanitizing schools. Experts say the best prevention is good old fashioned hand-washing with soap and water, for 20 full seconds.

