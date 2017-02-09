What’s open, what’s closed on this very snowy day?

(WWLP) – Many people are spending their day inside as heavy snow pushes through western Massachusetts. Many businesses that serve the public are open for the day, though not all of them are. Here is a look at what you can expect to be open, and what is likely closed. Keep in mind that for many businesses, it is a good idea to call ahead before you head out.

Banks : Many closed, call to see if yours is open

: Many closed, call to see if yours is open Churches : Some closed or not offering programs, see list of closings

: Some closed or not offering programs, see list of closings Colleges : Most closed, see list of closings

: Most closed, see list of closings Convenience Stores/Gas Stations : Most open

: Most open Courts : Closed

: Closed Doctor’s Offices : Call ahead to see if your appointment is still happening

: Call ahead to see if your appointment is still happening Gyms : Some closed. Call ahead or check gym’s social media pages to see whether your gym is open.

: Some closed. Call ahead or check gym’s social media pages to see whether your gym is open. Libraries : Most closed, see list of closings

: Most closed, see list of closings Malls : Open

: Open Mail Delivery : Mail will be delivered Thursday

: Mail will be delivered Thursday Municipal Offices : Most closed, see list of closings

: Most closed, see list of closings Pharmacies : Most open

: Most open Public Transit : See below for details

: See below for details Restaurants : Call ahead to see whether restaurant is open

: Call ahead to see whether restaurant is open Retail Stores : Call ahead to see whether store is open

: Call ahead to see whether store is open Supermarkets : Open

: Open Schools : Most closed, see list of closings

: Most closed, see list of closings Trash Pickup: Delayed in many communities, check for information on your city/town’s official website

Public Transit

FRTA : Service running, but some routes cancelled, click here for details

: Service running, but some routes cancelled, click here for details PVTA: Service running, but riders told to expect delays. Van service only available for life-sustaining transportation. Click here for specific route details.