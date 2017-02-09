What’s open, what’s closed on this very snowy day?

It's a good idea to call ahead with many businesses

By Published: Updated:
holyoke-snow
Snow falling in Holyoke. Image sent to 22News by Veronica via Report It.

(WWLP) – Many people are spending their day inside as heavy snow pushes through western Massachusetts. Many businesses that serve the public are open for the day, though not all of them are. Here is a look at what you can expect to be open, and what is likely closed. Keep in mind that for many businesses, it is a good idea to call ahead before you head out.

  • Banks: Many closed, call to see if yours is open
  • Churches: Some closed or not offering programs, see list of closings
  • Colleges: Most closed, see list of closings
  • Convenience Stores/Gas Stations: Most open
  • Courts: Closed
  • Doctor’s Offices: Call ahead to see if your appointment is still happening
  • Gyms: Some closed. Call ahead or check gym’s social media pages to see whether your gym is open.
  • Libraries: Most closed, see list of closings
  • Malls: Open
  • Mail Delivery: Mail will be delivered Thursday
  • Municipal Offices: Most closed, see list of closings
  • Pharmacies: Most open
  • Public Transit: See below for details
  • Restaurants: Call ahead to see whether restaurant is open
  • Retail Stores: Call ahead to see whether store is open
  • Supermarkets: Open
  • Schools: Most closed, see list of closings
  • Trash Pickup: Delayed in many communities, check for information on your city/town’s official website

Public Transit

