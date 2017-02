SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You never know what might happen during live television! During 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei’s live shot from The X in Springfield, something was moving behind her.

A “Sasquatch” covered in marijuana leaves, wearing a marijuana mask, appeared to be enjoying the snow at the busy Springfield intersection Thursday afternoon.

