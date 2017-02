HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Holyoke are without a home following a late night fire on Dwight Street Wednesday night.

Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer told 22News calls for the fire at 808 Dwight Street started coming in just before midnight. He said crews were able to put out the flames while part of Dwight and Beech Street were closed to traffic.

Holyoke Fire Dispatch said no one was hurt, but that the two people living at the home had to find somewhere else to stay.