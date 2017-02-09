Trump’s “America first” inspires “make us second”

(CNN) – Late night comedy shows worldwide are taking turns mocking President Donald Trump’s “America first” campaign. Now, several countries are in a mock competition to simply be “second.”

The Netherlands started the trend when a Dutch comedy show created a parody video introducing the Netherlands to President Trump and begging, “We totally understand it’s going to be America first but can we just say the Netherlands second? Is that ok?”

Comedy shows from other countries followed suit extolling their attributes. For instance, one from Switzerland said, “The sexiest country in Europe. Look at those mountains. We’re not flat like, for example, the Netherlands.”

Many of the videos feature Trump impersonators like Greg Shapiro. Organizers set up a website asking, “Who wants to be second?”

A German host seemed to be one of the ringleaders. The German video mocked Trump and Germany’s own history, saying, “Germany hosted two world wars in the last 100 years. They were the best world wars in the world and we won both of them bigly. Anyone who says anything else is fake news.”