Trump contradicts himself on travel ban urgency

(CNN) – President Trump is once again criticizing the American Judicial System, as he awaits a decision on his controversial travel ban in court. The President is also changing his tune when it comes to the urgency of that ban, insisting he always wanted to take his time implementing the restrictions. However, that’s not what the president was saying last week.

President Trump is making his case to the court of public opinion, thundering that if there’s a terrorist attack the judges holding up his executive order imposing a travel ban on seven majority Muslim nations will be to blame.

President Trump said, “So I think it’s sad, I think it’s a sad day. I think our security is at risk today. I listened to a bunch of stuff last night on television that was disgraceful. But courts seem to be so political and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right.”

The President warns the legal delay could have consequences, tweeting: “big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable.”

However the President didn’t offer any proof of his claims. “A bad high school student would understand this, anybody would understand this.”

In what seemed like a response to the images of chaos and confusion at the nation’s airports, the President also tried to argue he never wanted his travel ban implemented immediately. “I said let’s give a one-month notice. But the law enforcement people said to me, ‘oh, you can’t give a notice, because if you give a notice that you’re gonna be really tough in one month from now or in one week from now’ — I suggested a month and I said, ‘what about a week?’ They said ‘no you can’t do that because then people are gonna pour in before the toughness goes on.'”

However, the President never mentioned his desire to wait until Wednesday. More than a week ago, he tweeted: “if the ban were announced with a one week notice, the “bad” would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad “dudes” out there!”

A sentiment echoed by press secretary Sean Spicer. “We don’t know when the next bomb’s going to go off. And the last thing that you want to do is to say ‘well we could’ve done this Saturday, but we waited one more day. Or we wanted to roll it out differently.'”

Democrats contend the White House is missing the point. Rep. Jim Himes, (D) Connecticut said, “None of the terrorist attacks that have occurred in the United States since 9/11 have been undertaken by refugees or immigrants from the seven countries that are named in the executive order.”

The President maintains he’s right about the terror threat because of the intelligence he’s receiving as commander in chief. “A tremendous threat, far greater than people in our country understand. Believe me. I’ve learned a lot in the last two weeks, and terrorism is a far greater threat than the people of our country understand.”

However, shortly after the scheduled start of his daily intelligence briefing, at 10:30am, the president was tweeting that his daughter, Ivanka, had been “treated unfairly by Nordstrom.”

The White House says Trump was free at the time the tweet was posted. The department store recently decided to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s products, citing the brand’s performance, drawing this ferocious response from the white house:

Sean Spicer said, “I think this is less about his family’s business and an attack on his daughter. And for someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is just, is not acceptable.”

Despite all of the tough talk on terrorism, the white house acknowledged the nation may not currently face an imminent threat. Press Secretary Spicer said administration officials don’t know when the next threat will come. However, that’s essentially been the way of life in the U.S. for the last 16 years.