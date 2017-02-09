Tractor trailer crash blocked lane of I-91 south in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The left lane of Interstate 91 southbound in Hatfield was shut down for a time late Thursday morning, due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the truck involved had been partially in the median and partially in the left-hand lane.

The crash has since been cleared.

Due to the very snowy conditions, traffic is moving much slower than normal on the highways and on secondary roads across western Massachusetts.

