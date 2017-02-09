Tractor trailer crash blocked lane of I-91 south in Hatfield

By Published: Updated:
tt-hatfield
Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police Media Relations

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The left lane of Interstate 91 southbound in Hatfield was shut down for a time late Thursday morning, due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the truck involved had been partially in the median and partially in the left-hand lane.

The crash has since been cleared.

Due to the very snowy conditions, traffic is moving much slower than normal on the highways and on secondary roads across western Massachusetts.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s