Tourism councils ask for advertising money from state lawmakers

Advocates requesting $10 million for television commercials promoting Massachusetts attractions.

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
convention-visitors-lobby-day

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tourism advocates told 22News that Massachusetts invests far less in tourism than neighboring states. Regional Tourism Councils are lobbying state lawmakers for $10 million in state funding so they can attract visitors to Massachusetts.

Tourism plays a major role in our economy. Massachusetts residents hold more than 100,000 jobs in the tourism industry. The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau told 22News that every dollar spent attracting visitors to the state generates even more tax revenues for communities.

The Bureau’s President Mary Kay Wydra explains why it’s the perfect time for lawmakers to invest in Western Massachusetts. “We’re going to welcome a new casino in 2018,” she said. “We’re going to have a new world class Seuss Museum coming on board this summer. We have to get the word out that these things are happening.”

The $10 million will be spent on television commercials and other advertisements promoting Massachusetts attractions.

