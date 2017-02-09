Tightrope Tragedy: The Show Will Go On

(NBC News) World-renowned daredevil and wire walker Nik Wallenda is still rattled 24-hours after a training accident that injured five acrobats as they were preparing for an upcoming show.

“Without question, yesterday has been the roughest day of my life,” Wallenda said Thursday. “I don’t know how to put it into words.”

Eight people were on a high wire, rehearsing a human pyramid stunt with no safety net Wednesday when something went terribly wrong.

“There are thoughts that someone may have fainted. We just don’t know,” Wallenda said.

Wallenda was part of the anchor row on the pyramid. He and two others grabbed the wire as the others fell.

At least one from more than 40-feet, with several suffering “substantial” injuries.

All are expected to survive, and despite the horrible accident wallenda and members of his team will perform in their honor Thursday night.

