Study: Premature death rates rising in U.S.

(CNN) – For the first time in more than twenty years, life expectancy for Americans has fallen. The cause? According to a new study, premature deaths are on the rise.

Young white Americans and Native Americans are dying premature deaths at an increasing rate. A recent study published in the journal “the lancet” finds that drug overdoses and suicide contribute heavily to the rise in numbers.

Between 1999 and 2014, mortality rose 2–5% among white, Native American and Alaskan native people aged 25 to 30. The total number of accidental deaths, including drug overdoses, increased in all 50 states for women and in 48 states for men.

West Virginia had the highest rate of early death from all causes, while the District of Columbia had the lowest. According to a CDC report, the average woman lives to be 81 and the average man lives to be 76.

In 2015, the life expectancy for Americans dropped for the first time in twenty years. It only fell by a little over a month, according to the CDC.

That’s not a huge number, but it’s the first time life expectancy for Americans has fallen since 1993.