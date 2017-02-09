Springfield announces school water testing update

Related Coverage High levels of lead found in water at dozens of western Massachusetts schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield says that the sampling of water in the city’s schools is 99-percent complete.

The water testing is conducted through the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) voluntary water testing program. MassDEP will post the results online (see results here) of all the schools statewide that have participated in the program. Some schools opt for private testing or through their community’s Department of Public Works.

After reviewing the data, the city will post the results from the 54 school buildings to the Springfield Public Schools website. Letters are being sent out to parents for the individual schools where there may have been high levels of lead or copper. According to Mayor Domenic Sarno, so far only 2.56 percent out of 7,148 showed an exceedance.

As part of MassDEP’s program, the city can expand sampling to cover almost all fixtures in the school buildings, as well as every fixture that could possibly be used for drinking water or food preparation. The exceptions are bathrooms, custodial sinks and science and art rooms.