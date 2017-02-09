Some people didn’t mind the heavy snowfall in western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Conditions were getting better late Thursday afternoon in western Massachusetts. 22News traveled to Route 5 in West Springfield, where traffic was moving along much better than it was earlier in the day.

During the morning and afternoon, the snow really came down with snowfall rates of 1 to possibly 4 inches per hour at times. The heavy snow reduced visibility and made for very slippery conditions.

The plows tried to keep up with the snow but at times it was a losing battle. If you had to be out in the snow on Thursday, you know how bad things were.

Stuart Fearn of East Longmeadow said, “Oh, it’s treacherous. I mean, it’s been snowing ridiculous since about, I don’t know, about 7 o’clock this morning, 2 inches an hour. I have a 4 wheel truck. It’s just ridiculous, don’t even come out.”

Some people did enjoy the first big snowstorm of the year. Patrick Viteri of Northampton said, “I think it’s great; it reminds me of a couple of years ago in New York, when I saw people skiing down Broadway.”

Some people didn’t mind the snow as long as they didn’t have to drive in it. Maggie McCally of Westport, Connecticut, said, “You know it’s kind of enchanting to be honest. I’m glad I’m not driving, if I were I’d be like anxious.”

The worst of this storm was definitely during the morning and afternoon hours. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.