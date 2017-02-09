Snowstorm buries the northeast

(NBC) – A massive winter storm dumped snow across the Northeast Thursday.

More than 50 million people were under winter storm watches and warnings, from the Mid-Atlantic through Northern New England.

In New York City the snow arrived before dawn.

The winter blast is particularly cruel after Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City saw record high temperatures on Wednesday.

Schools are canceled across several states. In New York City alone, more than a million students have the day off.

Airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights.