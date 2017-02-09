Snow plow collides with snowmobile in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 17-year-old boy was injured after his snow mobile collided with a snow plow in East Haven, Thursday morning.

Police say they are investigating a snow mobile versus a private snow plow accident that happened in the area of Main Street and Gerrish Avenue.

News 8 was on the scene where we learned that a teen boy, who was riding the snow mobile, was injured.

A neighbor who spoke with News 8 says his wife heard the crash from inside their home so he ran out to help. He brought the boy a blanket, as they waited for ambulances to arrive.

The teen suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The accident has since been cleared. Police urge drivers to stay off the roads until the storm ends.

There’s no word on the cause of the crash at this time. Police say motor vehicle charges are pending regarding the operation of a snowmobile on a public roadway.