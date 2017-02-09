Snow keeps Palmer residents off the road

Palmer residents dig themselves out from under a foot of snow.

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastern Hampden and Hampshire county towns had to cope with more than a foot of snow. There were few cars on the road in downtown Palmer at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Lifelong Palmer resident Joe Simpkiss told 22News, it’s been a few years since his hometown had a storm of this intensity. But the type of snow made it easier to deal with. “It’s really light,” he explained. “So it’s easy yo get off the ground, it’s not a heavy storm.”

According to 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, eastern Hampden County towns often get more snow than communities in the immediate Springfield area.

