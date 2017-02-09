Shoveling snow improperly can impact your health

22News is working for you on ways to keep your family safe

By Published: Updated:
snow-shovelings-health-risks2

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoveling snow can have harmful effects on your health, by placing a dangerous strain on your heart, if you’re unhealthy.

Snow shoveling can be strenuous enough, it can cause a heart attack. It can increase blood pressure and heart rate.

Alex Lamarche of Palmer told 22News he protects himself while shoveling by, “Just bending your knees, staying hydrated, take breaks when needed and not over doing it.”

Shoveling snow is just like any other physical activity so it’s important to stay hydrated, dress warm and consider warming up with some stretches before heading out. If you do have heart issues, follow these tips:

  • Use a small shovel
  • Take frequent breaks
  • Avoid eating a heavy meal before heading out

Related: Tips for staying safe while shoveling snow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s