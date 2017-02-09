Shoveling snow improperly can impact your health

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoveling snow can have harmful effects on your health, by placing a dangerous strain on your heart, if you’re unhealthy.

Snow shoveling can be strenuous enough, it can cause a heart attack. It can increase blood pressure and heart rate.

Alex Lamarche of Palmer told 22News he protects himself while shoveling by, “Just bending your knees, staying hydrated, take breaks when needed and not over doing it.”

Shoveling snow is just like any other physical activity so it’s important to stay hydrated, dress warm and consider warming up with some stretches before heading out. If you do have heart issues, follow these tips:

Use a small shovel

Take frequent breaks

Avoid eating a heavy meal before heading out