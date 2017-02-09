Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow Thursday

(WWLP) – Snow will begin to arrive in western Massachusetts Thursday morning, and could fall at rates of one to three inches an hour for part of the morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8:00 p.m.

TIMING

By 7:00 a.m. snow arrives from west to east

From 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., snow will be heaviest and could possibly fall at rates of one to three inches an hour

From 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., the snow fades from west to east

Overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits, with wind chills making it feel like below zero

PRECIPITATION TYPE

It is possible for snow to be a little wet and sticky at first, before temperatures drop below the 30s

Most of the snow will be light and fluffy

Here is a look at our snowfall map

IMPACTS

Winds are expected to pick up during the late morning and through the afternoon. This could cause lower visibility on the roads, and could cause snow to blow back onto plowed roads.

Early morning commute: Light snow arriving, heavier snow starts after 8:00 a.m.

Evening commute: Snow begins to wrap up during the evening commute. Roads may still need some clearing.

Don’t forget to send us your snowfall photos and amounts to ReportIt@wwlp.com

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.