Severe Weather Alert Day: Heavy snow Thursday

Western Massachusetts under Winter Storm Warning

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
snowfall_fim-1

(WWLP) – Snow will begin to arrive in western Massachusetts Thursday morning, and could fall at rates of one to three inches an hour for part of the morning.

School Closings & Delays

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8:00 p.m.

TIMING

  • By 7:00 a.m. snow arrives from west to east
  • From 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., snow will be heaviest and could possibly fall at rates of one to three inches an hour
  • From 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., the snow fades from west to east
  • Overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits, with wind chills making it feel like below zero

PRECIPITATION TYPE

  • It is possible for snow to be a little wet and sticky at first, before temperatures drop below the 30s
  • Most of the snow will be light and fluffy

  • Here is a look at our snowfall map

IMPACTS

  • Winds are expected to pick up during the late morning and through the afternoon. This could cause lower visibility on the roads, and could cause snow to blow back onto plowed roads.
  • Early morning commute: Light snow arriving, heavier snow starts after 8:00 a.m.
  • Evening commute: Snow begins to wrap up during the evening commute. Roads may still need some clearing.

Don’t forget to send us your snowfall photos and amounts to ReportIt@wwlp.com

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s