WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Several flights to and from Bradley International Airport have been cancelled Thursday morning due to the heavy snow expected.

Bradley Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic told 22News that 25 percent of arrivals and 33 percent of departures are cancelled as of 5:00 a.m. She said there were no delays at that time.

If you are scheduled to fly Thursday, you are urged to check your flight status with your airline before you leave for the airport.