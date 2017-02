SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA will be operating its buses Thursday, despite heavy snow moving through western Massachusetts. The transit authority does, however, says that riders should expect delays because of the difficult road conditions.

The PVTA has real-time information about service delays on their website at PVTA.com.

Meanwhile, the PVTA will be reducing their van service. They are only operating life-sustaining transportation, such as trips to take patients to dialysis.