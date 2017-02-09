Preview of the 2017 Grammys

(CNN) – From Adele to Beyoncé, the Grammy awards honor the biggest names in music and 2017 is no exception.

Jem Aswad, Senior Editor of Billboard Magazine said, “It is the Vatican sort of, of the music business and of music entertainment. There really isn’t any bigger award to win.”

Beyoncé leads the charge with nine nominations, including song of the year, record of the year, and the night’s most competitive prize, album of the year. The singer’s latest collection, “Lemonade,” faces off against Adele’s “25,” Justin Bieber’s “Purpose,” Drake’s “Views,” and Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” for the trophy.

Aswad said, “The Grammy Album of the Year is often a wildcard. It’s often not who we expect it to be.” “This year, even though it seems like it’s going to be big face-off between Adele and Beyonce, kind of all bets are off.”

The Grammys are also known for creating household names. Best new artist contenders Kelsea Ballerini, the Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, and Anderson Paak may become the evening’s major success stories.

Aswad said, “There’s any number of artists who could have a big night and enjoy a big bump in sales, in attention, in streams due to their performance there.”

Awards aren’t the only thing on deck at the Grammys. Expect some big collaborations. Lady gaga with Metallica and the weekend with daft punk are just a few of the duets set to hit the stage.

Late Night host James Corden will handle MC duties. The “carpool karaoke” star will likely provide some musical entertainment too.

Aswad said, “With James Corden, you’re getting more of what Billy Crystal was to the Oscars or at least potentially that because he can sing and dance and he’s a comedian. I think he could ease into a role he could have for years to come.”

Expect enough music and mayhem to uphold the Grammy’s reputation as ‘music’s biggest night.