Peter Pan bus service cancelled for the day

Service will resume at 12:30 A.M.

Sy Becker
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Peter Pan bus service to New York and throughout New England was cancelled due to Thursday’s storm.

At the Peter Pan terminal in Springfield, employees’ cars were parked where buses would normally be picking up and letting off passengers. Cancelling service was a decision made before the storm hit southern New England.

“Peter Pan canceled all of our service North of New York as of yesterday, in preparation for the storm, so we do not have any buses running,” said Danielle Verones, director of marketing for Peter Pan Bus Lines.

The decision has been made to resume Peter Pan bus service to Springfield, Boston, and other routes north of New York City as of 12:30 Friday morning.

