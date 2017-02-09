Pedestrian struck by car in Greenfield; taken to hospital by helicopter

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 65 year-old man had to be flown to Baystate Medical Center by helicopter Wednesday night, after he was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Greenfield Police Lt. William Gordon told 22News that shortly before 6:00 P.M., 65 year-old Richard Brown of Greenfield was in the crosswalk at Silver Street near Barr Avenue, when he was hit by a 2004 Toyota driven by 74 year-old Mary Clare Powell, also of Greenfield.

Gordon said that Brown was taken by life flight helicopter to the Springfield hospital. Gordon said that Brown was seriously injured, but had been taken out of trauma and moved to the regular ER.

Powell has been cited for failure to use care in a marked crosswalk.

Gordon said that Greenfield police, as well as the state police, are still looking into what led up to the crash.

