Northampton store front owners work to cleanup snow

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow definitely seized the day up in Hampshire County. The biggest cleanup was happening out on the roads, where 50 to 60 of Northampton’s plows were hard at work since Thursday afternoon to start the cleanup process.

Even though the store fronts on Main Street were closed on Thursday, there was a lot of shoveling going on. Owners came by their stores to start salting and sanding the sidewalks too.

Robert Martinez, who was shoveling snow outside the Millennium Package Store, said he volunteered to shovel. Robert said he’s been a recovering addict, and ever since he’s gotten clean, he’s used tough times for others, like snowstorms, to pitch in and help.

“Ever since it started snowing, I come over here and help out,” said Robert. “I don’t ask for much, and they just give it to me, like, here you go. Thank you for your appreciation and stuff.”

Depending on where you live, you could get a warning or a fine for not clearing the snow around your property within 24 hours. In Amherst, you get a warning before getting a $50 fine.

Crews were still out working late to clear the snow. If you do need to drive anywhere Thursday night, make sure you’re taking it nice and slow, and be patient with the cleanup process.

The worst of this storm was definitely during the morning and afternoon hours. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.