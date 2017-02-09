Netflix seeks to sell licensed merchandise

(CNN) – Move over that Elsa doll and make room for a Count Olaf plush. Your kid’s frozen gear may get a new companion if Netflix has its way.

Picture this: A replica of Frank Underwood’s ring, Stranger Things branded breakfast waffles, or prison-themed uniforms that even Taystee approves.

“We know what Taystee wants. We know what Count Olaf wants. We know what Sheila wants and we know what you want.”

Netflix now wants to sell licensed merchandise. The company posted a job looking for someone who would among other things create fan swag; like books, clothing, and toys.

It’s kind of like what Disney did with its store; Selling princess costumes and stuffed animals. Perhaps in the future you won’t have to be at Luke’s to satisfy your craving for some Gilmore Girls coffee.