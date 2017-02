CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As heavy snow comes down across the state, the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced.

The speed limit is down from the normal 65 MPH to 40 MPH between the New York state line in West Stockbridge and Exit 5 in Chicopee. It is likely that as the storm continues, the speed limit reduction will be expanded eastward on the Turnpike.

You can monitor traffic conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.