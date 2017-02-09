Many travelers stranded at airport due to snowstorm

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Eager to get to their warmer vacation destinations, for obvious reasons, it was the snow that kept them in New England.

The good news, if you were one of the handful of departures still on the schedule for Thursday, there was no waiting in line at the security check. The terminals at Bradley International Airport were largely empty for much of the day.

The people were working with their airlines to re-book their flights out. Both arrivals and departures were affected. The airport was open but the bar in the terminal was closed and the Dunkin Donuts was only serving pastries and drinks.

One frequent flyer told 22News he can’t control the weather so he doesn’t let it ruin his day. Raza Mohammad of Wallingford, Connecticut, said, “The flight is delayed until this evening. I think the roads are more hazardous than the flights. It’s just a nice winter day. We haven’t had many this season and I’m heading to Florida so that is a good thing.”

One couple told 22News their taking it all in stride. Linda and Doug O’Connell of Torrington, Connecticut, said, “We are trying to get to the British Virgin Islands, and our flight was cancelled yesterday for this morning at 6:00 a.m. So we are hoping to get out tomorrow morning, of course; but its winter travel and we are going to go to a beautiful place so you grin and bear it for a while.”

Thursday afternoon, there were no flights in or out of Bradley while crews worked to keep the runways clear of snow. A few airlines were operating limited schedules. 22News spoke with airport operations, who said more than 60% of the flights were canceled as of 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Bradley said they’re on track to be back to normal operations by Friday morning.

The worst of this storm was definitely during the morning and afternoon hours. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.