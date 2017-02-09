Make sure to clear snow off the pathway to your home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is digging out after the biggest snowstorm of the season. First responders are asking you to make sure you clear a path to your home.

Mike Harrowfield of Springfield AMR told 22News, “It’s very important to clear a path to your home. Definitely get the steps cleared, get the sidewalks shoveled and possibly put down some sand or salt.”

If first responders don’t have easy access to your home, it could take minutes to get inside, when seconds count. Clearing that path isn’t just for your safety, but for the safety of first responders.

“You’re ensuring not only a timely response but you’re also ensuring the safety of the EMTs, the paramedics, firefighters and all the first responders, including police,” said Harrowfield.

Streets and sidewalks aren’t the only things that need clearing. If you see a fire hydrant buried by snow, dig it out. If you aren’t able to do the shoveling, you can contact your local fire department to let them know.

After each new round of snow, check to make sure plow trucks or snow blowers have access to fire hydrants, hidden by snow piles. It’s vital that firefighters have clear access to hydrants so they can get to them quickly in an emergency.