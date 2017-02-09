Immigrant spat on, yelled at

(KSHB) A 19-year-old Missouri woman whose family emigrated from Mexico says she was the target of harassment while she was exercising last Thursday.

Jessica Diaz said she was out for a run when a man pulled up next to her.

“He rolls down his window, he looks at me, and tells me ‘I didn’t know there was any illegals living in this neighborhood’,” she explained. “He then spat on my face and told me to go back to my country.”

She described the alleged suspect as an older white male with white hair, blue eyes, and a white beard.

The incident left Diaz shocked and saddened moments after it happened.

“I just stood there. I couldn’t believe it had just happened to me,” she said. “I walked back home and I cried. That’s all I could do.”

