Herbs for cooking & cosmetic: Wasabi

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) You can use herbs for so much more than cooking! Carol Joyce is the Owner of White Buffalo Herbs in Warwick showed us how to use WASABI in cooking & cosmetics. To follow our series on Herbs ‘A to Z’ click here.

WASABI Pasta

1 teaspoon wasabi paste (or ¼ cup grated fresh wasabi)

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp vinegar

¼ cup butter (or more)

1 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1 sprinkle Daily Dash

Salt & pepper added to taste.

Favorite prepared pasta (or spaghetti squash, prepared)

Directions

1. Prepare pasta according to taste.

2. Set aside in a clean bowl to be tossed with wasabi sauce.

3. Mix wasabi with oil & vinegar

4. Melt butter.

5. Add wasabi mix to butter

6. Mix into hot pasta

7. Sprinkle parsley over all.

8. Serve hot with favorite salad & bread.

Serves 4

WASABI & Garlic Dip

1/3 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp powdered Garlic or (2 Tbsp fresh chopped & smashed)

1 teaspoon powdered or 1 Tbsp fresh WASABI

Heavy tsp of Daily Dash

Directions

1. Mix all together & chill for 1 hour before serving with chips or warm tortillas.

Hint: Yummy on sushi or any fish, esp fish tacos.

WASABI Inhalant

Peas sized dab of wasabi paste

boiling water

Towel

Stainless Bowl

Directions:

1. Put a small dab of wasabi paste into a stainless bow

2.Pour 1 cup boiling water over it.

3. Get a towel & close eyes, lean over bowl>

4. Cover head with towel & slowly inhale & exhale for no more than 2 minutes. Keep eyes TIGHTLY shut!

Wasabi Lip Plumper

Peas sized dab of wasabi paste

1 tsp. Organic Olive Oil or Coconut oil

Directions:

1. Put a small dab of wasabi paste into a stainless bowl.

2. Add olive or coconut oil

3. Mix well.

4. Check inside of wrist for adverse effects.

5. If no skin reaction, apply a small amount to lips.

6. This will plump the lips temporarily.

Hint: lipstick or gloss may be applied afterwards.

Hangover Helper

¼ tsp of wasabi paste

1 cup water or Tomato juice

1 tsp lemon juice

sprinkle of Stevia

Directions:

1. Put all in a glass & stir or whisk until blended. Drink down to help get rid of hangovers.

Wasabi has been considered by many to be highly anti-microbial. It has a lot of calcium, potassium, & vitamin C in it.

Wasabi disclaimer : do not eat or use wasabi in large quantities, i.e.NO more than ½ tsp of the pure wasabi per day, as it can interact negatively with liver medicines.