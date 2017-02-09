Governor Baker updates state on snow removal plan

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker provided an update Thursday night on the state’s snow clean-up plan.

Governor Baker said MassDOT will work through the night to clear the roads so they’re ready for drivers Friday morning. He also reminded residents to stay off the roads if they can, to help the clean-up crews.

The Governor said, “While the snow begins to taper off this evening, remains plenty of work to do, need to proceed with caution. Please continues to stay off the road tonight and allow space to prepare for tomorrow’s commute.”

Baker stressed that the frigid temperatures and wind chills are the biggest concern now. He urged residents to take their time during their morning commute as the roads could be very slick.

