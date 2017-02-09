Gorsuch condemns Trump’s comments

(NBC News) Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch returned to Capitol Hill Thursday for more closed door talks with lawmakers, one day after he described President Trump’s recent comments on the federal judiciary as “demoralizing” and “disheartening”.

“He said any attack on any – I think his term to me was ‘brothers or sisters of the robe’ – is an attack on all judges,” Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said.

Democrat Richard Blumenthal says Gorsuch told him the same thing.

“Judge Gorsuch specifically said, “You should feel free to mention what I said about these attacks being disheartening and demoralizing,” Blumenthal said.

Gorsuch’s office confirmed the statement, but President Trump still lashed out at Blumenthal on Twitter with the statement “Ask Senator Blumenthal about his Vietnam record. He misrepresented that just like he misrepresented Judge Gorsuch.”

Read more: Click Here