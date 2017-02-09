Franklin County areas received 8 to 14 inches of snow

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow stopped Thursday evening, but Greenfield and other towns in Franklin County got buried by snow. The main roads were in pretty good shape in Greenfield.

The plows got right down to the hard top on Main Street and High Street, but some roads were still snow covered and slippery, especially the side streets, early Thursday afternoon.

Much of Franklin County had more than 8 inches of snow, including Greenfield. Orange received 14 inches, and Charlemont received 10 inches.

Franklin County schools, including Greenfield Community College, were closed on Thursday, as were the libraries and town buildings.

Most people stayed off the streets. There were very few cars on the roads, with the exception of plows.

Even though the snow stopped, drivers were still urged to be careful on the roads. As the temperatures drop, we could see a layer of ice.

The worst of this storm was definitely during the morning and afternoon hours. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.