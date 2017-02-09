Factory blast leaves three dead

(KPLC) Three men are dead following an explosion Wednesday at a Packaging Corporation of America facility in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Seven more people were injured, one of them seriously.

All three men who died were contractors who were working in the pulp mill area, according to a statement released by PCA.

Welding activity was taking place in the vicinity of the explosion according to Louisiana State Police Sgt. James Anderson.

Anderson called the blast a “strong explosion.”

