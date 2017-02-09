Driving conditions for Thursday

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation already has hundreds of crews on the roads Thursday morning ahead of the big snow storm.

#MAsnow crews total 595 treating state roads now. Avoid travel if possible and #TakeItSlow if you drive this AM. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 9, 2017

The department says they plan to use 250,000 tons of salt during the storm, which is expected to more than a foot of snow in some areas of western Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker has urged people to stay off the roads Thursday. Those who do have to travel should give plows and salt trucks space on the roads. MassDOT is reminding drivers– don’t crowd the plows.

Although many roads are pre-treated, once the snow starts falling it will be piling up quickly. Gusty winds are also expected during the storm and could blow the light, fluffy snow back onto roads as they’re cleared. Light snow will begin falling during the early morning commute. The heaviest of snow is expected to fall from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of parking bans in their communities. Click here to view a list of parking bans across western Massachusetts.