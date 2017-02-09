Criminal charges announced in fatal Boston water main break

OSHA records show that Atlantic Drain Services has a history of safety violations.

BOSTON (AP) – Criminal charges have been announced in connection with a Boston water main break that killed two workers.
Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley on Wednesday announced a grand jury had returned indictments charging Atlantic Drain Services of Boston and its owner Kevin Otto in the deaths of Robert Higgins, 47, and Kelvin Mattocks, 53.

Higgins and Mattocks died after a water main gave way and flooded a deep trench where they were working last October.
Conley said the company and Otto “willfully, wantonly, and recklessly failed to take the standard safety precautions that could have averted that tragedy.”

Conley said both the company and Otto will each face two counts of manslaughter and additional charges related to the investigation.  A call to Atlantic Drain Services was not immediately returned Wednesday.

