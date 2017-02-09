Caught On Camera: Student choked in class

(CNN) – A Chicago mother is outraged after seeing a video of her 16-year-old son being choked by a classmate. She says the school never notified her, even though a teacher was in the classroom at the time.

The first time Antonio Clinton showed his mother cell phone video of him getting choked to the point of passing out, she was outraged. Latanya Sombright said, “It hurts to see video like that of your child, you should never see video like that of your child when he is in school.”

The incident took place last Thursday at John Hope College Prep High School on the south side. 16 year old Antonio says a student came up to him from behind in science class and choked him.

Within seconds, Antonio passed out. Students are heard laughing in the background. Also in the background is someone sitting at a desk. Antonio says it was a substitute teacher.

Antonio Clinton said, “The teacher didn’t do nothing she was just sitting at her desk, looking down she wasn’t paying any attention to us. Antonio says the teacher ignored the entire incident.

Sombright said, “I was angry because my child could have died in class and nobody called me that day to notify me or nothing.”

Sombright said school administrators learned about the incident only after she took the video to school on Monday. “I never heard from principal until I called the network the next day and that is when he called.”

Hope’s principal told Sombright the incident is under investigation. Sombright sent her son to hope because she thought it was a better and safer school than their neighborhood high school. Sombright is keeping her son home until they find a new high school.