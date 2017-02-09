Businesses open during snow storms risk cancellations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hardly any businesses in Northampton were open on Thursday. Those that were, like the Hotel Northampton located on Main Street, took a big hit.

Brian White, the director of hotel food and beverage, told 22News that three functions were cancelled on Thursday, and have been rescheduled. About half a dozen people also called to cancel hotel reservations.

The hotel adjusts their cancellation policy whenever their are storms, and addresses cancellations on a case-by-case basis. White says that on snow days, they’ll get the occasional walk-in for someone who may need a place for the night. But so far, they haven’t had any.

White suggests that anyone staying in a hotel or traveling when a snow storm is expected should call their hotel to tell them if there are any travel adjustments.