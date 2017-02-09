Boston residents venture outdoors for the first snow storm of the season

BOSTON (WWLP) – It finally looks like a real New England winter in Massachusetts. Numerous communities are buried beneath a foot of snow or more. The Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay off the road. But if you must travel, Governor Charlie Baker has a strong message for you – one that he thought was worth repeating.

He said, “Stay away from the plows. We want everybody to not to crowd the plows. Have we said that often enough? Don’t crowd the plows.”

It was a day off from work and school for a lot of Boston residents who didn’t let the weather keep them indoors.

“Probably out here having snowball fights. We don’t have a sled, so we’ve been rolling down the hill, so just enjoying it outside,” said Gabrielle Turi of Boston.

Dozens of people ventured out to the Boston Common to sled, snowboard and to take in the view of the city blanketed in snow.

“If you have a tube, the snow is perfect, but you just don’t want to go over a curb because that can get a little hard,” said Claire Truesdale of Boston.

Once the snow slows down, the state plans to get the roads cleared and ready just in time for the busy morning commute.