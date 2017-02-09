Blizzard Warning issued for southern RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News reporters and meteorologists are covering a nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to our area on Thursday. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search.

Forecast

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects the heavy snowfall to continue through the late afternoon. Accumulations of 12″-18″ are anticipated before the snow tapers off between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. With the combination of wind gusts up to 30-45 mph, the near-whiteout conditions will make driving dangerous throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has expanded its Blizzard Warning to include Providence and all of Southeastern Massachusetts. Blizzard-like conditions have been measured throughout the region. The rest of the area remains under a Winter Storm Warning.

At last check, more than 20,000 National Grid customers were without electricity, according to our Power Outage Database.