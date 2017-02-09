Baker to hold news conference on winter storm

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on storm conditions across the state. The governor will be joined by Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, State Police Colonel Richard McKeon, and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Director Kurt Schwartz, among others.

The news conference will be held at noon at the MEMA bunker, which is located in Framingham.

You can watch it streaming live here on WWLP.com, and on 22News at Noon.