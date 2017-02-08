Winter Storm Warning for Thursday snowstorm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What could be the biggest snowstorm of this winter is on its way to western Massachusetts for Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for ALL of western Massachusetts for Thursday from 4 a.m. – 9 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when 6″ of more or snow is expected within a 24-hour period.

Timing:

Snow arrives 4 a.m. – 7 a.m. Thursday

Snow continues during the day

Snow ends 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday

Heaviest snow: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

No Wintry Mix

Light & fluffy snow

Accumulation:

Highest snow amounts south and east

Lower snowfall amounts north and west

Here’s our snowfall forecast map

We will likely make an adjustment or two to the accumulation forecast as the storm nears