Winter Storm Warning for Thursday snowstorm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What could be the biggest snowstorm of this winter is on its way to western Massachusetts for Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for ALL of western Massachusetts for Thursday from 4 a.m. – 9 p.m.
A Winter Storm Warning is issued when 6″ of more or snow is expected within a 24-hour period.
Timing:
- Snow arrives 4 a.m. – 7 a.m. Thursday
- Snow continues during the day
- Snow ends 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
- Heaviest snow: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Precipitation Type:
- All Snow
- No Wintry Mix
- Light & fluffy snow
Accumulation:
- Highest snow amounts south and east
- Lower snowfall amounts north and west
- Here’s our snowfall forecast map
- We will likely make an adjustment or two to the accumulation forecast as the storm nears