Winter Storm Warning for Thursday snowstorm

This storm will bring only snow and no wintry mix

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
winter-storm-warning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What could be the biggest snowstorm of this winter is on its way to western Massachusetts for Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for ALL of western Massachusetts for Thursday from 4 a.m. – 9 p.m.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued when 6″ of more or snow is expected within a 24-hour period.

Timing: 

  • Snow arrives 4 a.m. – 7 a.m. Thursday
  • Snow continues during the day
  • Snow ends 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Heaviest snow: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Precipitation Type:

  • All Snow
  • No Wintry Mix
  • Light & fluffy snow

Accumulation:

  • Highest snow amounts south and east
  • Lower snowfall amounts north and west
  • Here’s our snowfall forecast map
  • We will likely make an adjustment or two to the accumulation forecast as the storm nears

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s