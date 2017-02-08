Wilbraham Police dog Charon dies after illness

Police dog Charon was transitioning into retirement when he became ill.

Kara Dominick Published: Updated:
k9-charon-wilbraham-blue-bg

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police are mourning the loss of one of their police dogs.

Wilbraham Police Officer Joe Brewer said that police dog Charon became sick over the weekend and progressively got worse of the last few days.  He said he had to make the heart-wrenching decision on Wednesday to not let his partner suffer any longer.

Officer Brewer said Charon’s greatest strength was tracking illegal narcotics. He was also helpful in finding both missing and wanted people. Charon was transitioning into retirement after suffering two herniated discs last spring.

