Valentine’s Day dinner for two

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to surprise your loved one with a home cooked meal, we have the perfect recipe for you! Cathie Cappa with Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen showed us how to make a three course Baked Shrimp with feta cheese meal.

Course 1 – Salad

  • Mixed Greens
  • Fresh Strawberries
  • Candied Pecans
  • Blood Oranges
  • Balsamic Vinaigrette

 

Main Course: Baked Shrimp with Feta Cheese

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 3 cups diced plum tomato (about 3/4 pound)
  • 1 cup chopped baby spinach
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) finely crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Preparation

  • Preheat oven to 350°.
  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Add the oregano and the next 4 ingredients (oregano through garlic); sauté for 3 minutes.
  • Spoon the shrimp mixture into an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.
  • Add wine to skillet; cook over low heat until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 3 minutes).
  • Stir in tomato, and pour over the shrimp mixture.
  • Sprinkle with cheese, and bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.
  • Optional to serve over pasta, orzo or rice.

 

Course 3: Chocolate Kisses

  • 3 egg whites
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

