Valentine’s Day dinner for two

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to surprise your loved one with a home cooked meal, we have the perfect recipe for you! Cathie Cappa with Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen showed us how to make a three course Baked Shrimp with feta cheese meal.
Course 1 – Salad
- Mixed Greens
- Fresh Strawberries
- Candied Pecans
- Blood Oranges
- Balsamic Vinaigrette
Main Course: Baked Shrimp with Feta Cheese
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 3/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Cooking spray
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 3 cups diced plum tomato (about 3/4 pound)
- 1 cup chopped baby spinach
- 3/4 cup (3 ounces) finely crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the oregano and the next 4 ingredients (oregano through garlic); sauté for 3 minutes.
- Spoon the shrimp mixture into an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.
- Add wine to skillet; cook over low heat until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 3 minutes).
- Stir in tomato, and pour over the shrimp mixture.
- Sprinkle with cheese, and bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.
- Optional to serve over pasta, orzo or rice.
Course 3: Chocolate Kisses
- 3 egg whites
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla