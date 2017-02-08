Valentine’s Day dinner for two

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to surprise your loved one with a home cooked meal, we have the perfect recipe for you! Cathie Cappa with Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen showed us how to make a three course Baked Shrimp with feta cheese meal.

Course 1 – Salad

Mixed Greens

Fresh Strawberries

Candied Pecans

Blood Oranges

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Main Course: Baked Shrimp with Feta Cheese

1 teaspoon olive oil

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 garlic clove, minced

Cooking spray

1/2 cup dry white wine

3 cups diced plum tomato (about 3/4 pound)

1 cup chopped baby spinach

3/4 cup (3 ounces) finely crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 ° .

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the oregano and the next 4 ingredients (oregano through garlic); saut é for 3 minutes.

Spoon the shrimp mixture into an 11 x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.

Add wine to skillet; cook over low heat until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 3 minutes).

Stir in tomato, and pour over the shrimp mixture.

Sprinkle with cheese, and bake at 350 ° for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

Optional to serve over pasta, orzo or rice.

Course 3: Chocolate Kisses

3 egg whites

1/2 cup sugar

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, grated

1/2 teaspoon vanilla