Twitter stepping up efforts to block abusive behavior

Efforts include a "safe search" and blocking abusive users from opening up new accounts.

Alessandra Martinez
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. Some Twitter users had to do without early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, after sporadic outages knocked the social media site offline in Europe. Reports of malfunctions began to appear in the U.S. as well, but it was unclear how widespread the outages were. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo, shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. Some Twitter users had to do without early Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, after sporadic outages knocked the social media site offline in Europe. Reports of malfunctions began to appear in the U.S. as well, but it was unclear how widespread the outages were. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Twitter said they’ve started to identify people who have been banned from their website for abusive behavior. They are now working to stop them from creating new accounts.

The company says its changes, which includes a new “safe search” feature, will be implemented in the coming weeks. Some skeptics criticize how well the plan will work against hackers, but applaud Twitter for being more proactive about stopping online-hate.

“It’s definitely a huge issue, cyber bullying,” Hadley resident Sarah Thelen told 22News. “These people will say awful things that they wouldn’t actually say to your face.”

Hate speech and promoting violence have been barred under the terms of service of social media companies like Twitter and Facebook. In August, Twitter said it had to suspend about 360,000 accounts over the previous year for violating these policies, and for promoting terrorist groups.

