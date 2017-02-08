Trump: “Our security is at risk”

(NBC News) President Donald Trump lashed out at the judges and attorneys involved in the most recent hearing on his controversial travel ban Wednesday.

Speaking to a group of first responders and law enforcement leaders, President Trump said the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals should uphold his temporary travel ban.

“I think it’s a sad day. I think our security is at risk today and will be at risk until such time as we are entitled and get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country,” Mr. Trump said.

The president went on to question the court’s ability to make a fair ruling, saying “I don’t ever want to call a court biased so I won’t call it biased and we haven’t had a decision yet but courts seem to be so political.”

