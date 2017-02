MILLBURY, Mass. (WWLP) -Drivers are encountering major delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike east of Worcester.

State Police Sgt. Nicole Morrell told 22News a truck rolled over in the median by Exit 11 in Millbury around 6 a.m.

Morrell said the accident affected traffic in both directions and also caused some secondary accidents. One lane is open on both sides of the Mass Pike.