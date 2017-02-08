Tips for using propane safely during a winter storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homes and businesses that use propane to generate heat need to take the following steps to make sure they stay warm and protect their tanks during Thursday’s storm.

First, clear the snow and ice from around your propane tank, chimneys, and vents. You should use a broom rather than a shovel, and you’ll want to brush it off regularly during the storm to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. You’ll also want to keep the path to the tank clear.

Next, be extremely cautious when you use portable generators, and never use them inside.

We learned how tanks should be transported from Mike Mostowski of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in South Hadley. He said, “You want to make sure that they are off. You do not want to put them in your houses or in garages. You kinda want to keep them outside.”

If you smell gas outside your home, leave the area immediately. Shut off the gas by turning off the main valve clockwise.

Immediately report the leak to your local police or fire department. Do not return to the building or area until an emergency responder or a professional technician determines that it is safe to do so.