The Originals Season 4 Trailer

The Original vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and his brother Elijah (Daniel Gillies) have spent one thousand years fighting to protect their dysfunctional family, but now that Klaus and the hybrid Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) share a daughter, Hope, the stakes are higher than ever. Season three finds the Mikaelson brothers estranged, given that Hayley and her pack continue to suffer mightily at the hands of Klaus’ petty vengeance and Elijah refuses to entertain the idea of forgiving his brother.

Having taken up the prestigious mangle of Regent to the witches, the rebellious Davina (Danielle Campbell) rules with an iron fist, refusing to allow any magical favors for vampires – even her longtime friend Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), who is making his way back to his former glory as vampire king of New Orleans. The long-lost Mikaelson sister, Freya (Riley Voelkel) is working to rebuild the family she has always dreamed of, while enjoying her newfound freedom and relishing in New Orleans’s night life.

Meanwhile, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) and Cami (Leah Pipes) find themselves caught up in a surprising mystery involving the newest resident of New Orleans: Lucien (guest star Andrew Lees), the first vampire ever sired by the Mikaelsons a thousand years ago. His arrival in the city shakes up the status quo for all of the supernatural factions, but none more so than the Originals themselves.

