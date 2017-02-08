The importance of exercising safely in extreme temperatures

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With the snow coming tomorrow its important to remember to stay hydrated when you’re outside working. 22News is working for you with the dangers of forgetting to drink water when shoveling.

Whether you’re exercising, skiing, or shoveling snow, especially tomorrow, its important to make sure your taking care of your body the right when.

Most people don’t stop exercising outside even though its winter. Dressing accordingly to the weather will prevent you from hurting yourself.

Your body is generating heat to keep you warm when your out in the cold but your body extremities like your fingers, nose, ear, and head still need to stay covered. This will help to hold the heat in to prevent frostbite.

Another way to take care of your body is making sure your hydrated. During the winter months people tend to forget to stay hydrated but its important to make sure you are drinking enough water whether your exercising outside, skiing, or even shoveling

With a lot of snow in the forecast Thursday, for those who need to shovel, make sure you don’t over due yourself.

22News talked with Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam who said the winter season is usually a time when a lot of heart attacks happen. Ashley Brodeir, an exercise physiologist at Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam, told 22News, “It is heart health awareness month so thinking about hearts we definitely have more incidents, more heart issues, heart attacks during the winter season because a lot of people who are not exercising right go outside and their exerting themselves beyond what their heart is used to.”

Take your time shoveling and don’t do it all in one shot if your not used to doing that. Make sure you stop shoveling when you’re feeling over worked.

If you do exercise, shoveling is a good way to get a good cardio workout in.